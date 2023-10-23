1 killed in chain-reaction collision Sunday on I-80 in Richmond

PIX Now Evening Edition 10-22-23 PIX Now Evening Edition 10-22-23 08:27

RICHMOND -- CHP said a fatal accident on Interstate 80 in Richmond Sunday morning involved six vehicles and wet weather was likely a factor.

At approximately 5:55 a.m., officers from CHP's Oakland office responded to a traffic crash on eastbound Interstate 80, near Cutting Boulevard in Richmond.

Officers found a six-vehicle traffic crash with one of the involved parties, a 47-year-old man from San Pablo, sustaining fatal injuries and the other involved parties sustaining minor injuries.

CHP said the involved vehicles were stopped due to traffic conditions ahead and the driver of a 2015 Mitsubishi box-truck was driving at an unsafe speed for weather and roadway conditions and was unable to stop in time to prevent the crash.

The Mitsubishi crashed into the Toyota which subsequently caused a chain reaction of crashes with the other involved vehicles.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have played a role in this crash and all parties remained on scene. Freeway lanes were reopened by 9:15 a.m.