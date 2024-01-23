Watch CBS News
Local News

One hurt in south Sacramento shooting on 50th Avenue

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

1 person hurt in south Sacramento shooting
1 person hurt in south Sacramento shooting 00:20

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in south Sacramento late Tuesday morning.

The scene is near 50th Avenue and Livingston Way.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area and found one person was shot. That person's condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 12:12 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.