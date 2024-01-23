One hurt in south Sacramento shooting on 50th Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in south Sacramento late Tuesday morning.
The scene is near 50th Avenue and Livingston Way.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area and found one person was shot. That person's condition is unknown.
No suspect information has been released.
