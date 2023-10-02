One dead in Vallejo Saturday night shooting

PIX Now Evening Edition 10-1-23 PIX Now Evening Edition 10-1-23 11:28

VALLEJO -- A man died in Vallejo on Saturday from an apparent shooting, police said.

Officers responded to a call around 11:33 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairgrounds Drive regarding a shooting. Police also got a report of a person self-reporting to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

According to police, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Vallejo police department detective division has taken over the case but the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

This is the 16th homicide in Vallejo this year, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case should contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 805-1359 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.