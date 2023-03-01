Avalanche buries 2 stories of Olympic Valley apartment building

OLYMPIC VALLEY – An apartment building in Olympic Valley was struck by an avalanche and had to be evacuated Tuesday night, authorities say.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

All people who were living inside the three-story building were unhurt, the sheriff's office says. Fire crews helped the residents evacuate.

It appears that the avalanche was about 200 yards wide and 25 feet deep, the sheriff's office says. The bottom two stories of the building were buried by the snow.

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue crews went out with K9s into the evening looking any possible victims, but the sheriff's office says there is no indication anyone was caught in the avalanche's path.

Several other areas were also evacuated due to the heightened avalanche risk: Shirley Canyon Road to Granite Chief Road, Granite Chief Road, Sandy Way from Wayne Road to Navajo Court, Summit Peak Road, and Summer Place.

The Community Recreation Center in Truckee has been opened as an evacuation center.