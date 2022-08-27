Cat adoption comes with free house in Olivehurst

OLIVEHURST -- Cats Spencer and Gin are available for adoption for just $285,000 -- and they come with their own two-bedroom house.

The two sweet and social felines love company and sunbathing on the back porch of the 832-square-foot home in Olivehurst, according to a social media post.

"We were recently willed this cozy two-bedroom home in a quiet neighborhood in Olivehurst after a kind, cat-loving woman passed away," FieldHaven Feline Center posted on Facebook.

The neutered, vaccinated and microchipped cats have lived at the residence for some time an don't need rehoming. They come with the house and expect food, water and a bit of love, according to the post.

Proceeds of the home will benefit FieldHaven, which is based in Lincoln.