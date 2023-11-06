Watch CBS News
Local News

Old Sacramento's Christmas tree delivered; lighting ceremony set for Nov. 22

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Old Sacramento's Christmas tree delievered
Old Sacramento's Christmas tree delievered 01:13

SACRAMENTO – It's about to start looking a lot like Christmas in Old Sacramento.

The historic district's Christmas tree was delivered early Monday morning.

This year's tree is a 60' tapered white fir from Shasta County that weighs about 12,000 pounds. Officials say the tree was about 35-40 years old.

old-sacramento-christmas-tree-delivered-1.jpg
Old Sacramento's Christmas tree as it was being driven down early Monday morning. CBS13

Crews will now be decorating the tree between now and the official lighting ceremony on Nov. 22, the day before Thanksgiving. The lighting also kicks off Old Sacramento's "Theatre of Lights" season.

As in years past, the tree is being set up at the intersection of Front and K streets.

Head to the Old Sacramento website for a full list of holiday events being put on this year.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 6:43 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.