Old Sacramento visitors enjoy car-less K Street

SACRAMENTO - Starting Saturday, K Street at the Old Sacramento Waterfront is changing it up, with fewer cars and more open space for locals and visitors.

We wanted to learn more about the change and how people are responding to it.

It was very lively in Old Sacramento on Saturday. People were out and about in the blocked-off area enjoying the space. And people took notice.

"Pretty cool that they're doing this," said one person.

This is part of a new pilot program where 2nd to Front Street will be car-free, allowing people and bicyclists to enjoy the open space— whether it's playing games, enjoying music, or just walking the dog.

"That is amazing. You get to enjoy it. You see these children. We were looking at these games they have for little kids," said one visitor.

"I just thought it was a great place to walk my dog. It's nice weather today, and it's safer in the area," said one person.

And everyone is trying it out. Paolo Mendoza from Concord came up with his family to visit his sister in Davis. It was his first experience seeing Old Sacramento.

"Initially to go check out the cereal place but never been here. Pretty cool. Got to see the old trains," said Mendoza.

And the Luna family—you can't forget about them—traveling all the way from Los Angeles for a birthday celebration.

"It's amazing. It's amazing. The whole vibe is wonderful. We've never been here before," said a Luna family member.

There were a lot of firsts for people visiting and giving the designated outing area a try. And for locals, they say it's a great idea for businesses.

"It gives a lot of small businesses exposure," said one person.

But there is a concern: Fewer parking spaces.

This new pilot program will be going on every weekend through the month of September. Depending on how this weekend goes, there could be plans to expand the program.