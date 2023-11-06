Old Sacramento police presence ramping up for holiday season

Police ramping up presence in Old Sacramento this holiday season

Police ramping up presence in Old Sacramento this holiday season

Police ramping up presence in Old Sacramento this holiday season

SACRAMENTO — 'Tis the season for holiday shopping in Old Sacramento.

The Christmas tree is now up and so are heightened concerns by store owners over safety. Some are actually shortening their store hours.

Shopping for Christmas presents will come with a noticeable police presence in Old Sacramento this holiday season.

Ruthsane Haq has owned Sacramento Sports and Souvenirs in Old Sacramento for 32 years. This holiday season, safety is at the top of her wish list.

"This is Christmastime, but you know people are afraid," Haq said. "We used to stay open till midnight, past midnight, also, especially on New Year, and Christmastime. Not anymore."

A stabbing that happened feet from her store Friday night is the latest example of crime, Haq says, that has crippled late-night business in Old Sacramento.

"Yes, the stabbing last Friday. I mean, every now and then we hear about shootings and stabbings and all this going on around us," Haq said.

David Carlos' family has owned Peruvian Crafts for three decades in Old Sacramento. Even as he sets up holiday decorations, combatting Christmastime crime is top of mind.

"So we close around 8:30, 9 o'clock," Carlos said. "I feel like if we stay open a little longer, the crowds get a little rowdier. People just coming in and stealing or just kind of breaking into stores."

Now, Sacramento police are increasing patrols during the holiday season. The city is also using federal funds to hire two security companies to patrol the old town streets.

New, brighter LED lights are also part of extra Old Sac security.

Old Sacramento's holiday season is here. Store owners have their shelves stocked with care, but they also have concerns.

"Do not go into dark areas. Stay in lit-up places. Stay alert. Stay vigilant, you know?" Haq said.

"And spend money?" CBS13's Steve Large asked.

"And spend money, yes," Haq said.

The Downtown Sacramento Partnership is projecting sales this holiday season in Old Sacramento will return to pre-pandemic spending for the first time.