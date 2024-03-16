Thousands gathered in Old Sacramento for annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

SACRAMENTO - The luck of the Irish was in full swing in the Old Sacramento waterfront on Saturday. The historic district held its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, officially kicking off the spring events season.

An annual tradition promises a day filled with excitement and a lot of charm.

The sound of bagpipes filled the air as thousands gathered in Old Sacramento for a day dedicated to Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.

"I come every year and it's so fun," parade-goer Jolie Carpenter said.

In addition to the parade, the event featured traditional Irish dancers, firefighters, bagpipes and drums and much more.

"I like watching the cheerleaders, I like the firefighters and they do the 'woo,' like the sirens," Carpenter said.

A couple with their baby came down to get the full Irish experience, absorbing new culture all while under the backdrop of low 70-degree temperatures.

"It was a good day, nice weather, we wanted to be a part of the culture and enjoy some cold beers," parade-goer Gary Singh said.

The event aims to draw people from across the region to celebrate the holiday in Old Sacramento – giving a boost to local businesses and kicking off the spring season.

"We're hoping people are encouraged to come down and spend time with us in downtown. The businesses down here can benefit from the people we pull in," said Amelia Chew, with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

The event also added some new features this year, including a play area for kids, a DJ booth and the waterfront.