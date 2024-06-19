Old cruise ship with Hollywood past sinking into Delta now refloated

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The decommissioned cruise ship that was sinking into the Delta near Stockton has now been refloated, officials say.

Work to refloat the Aurora got underway over the weekend, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Spill Prevention & Response. CDFW announced on Wednesday that the refloating had been completed.

The old ship Aurora now refloated. California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Spill Prevention & Response.

Last week, crews had installed dewatering pumps onto the Aurora. The old ship – notable for its historic Hollywood connections – had been docked in Potato Slough when it started taking on water in late May.

Crews have recovered about 14,900 gallons of water that had been mixed with oil from the sinking ship, CDFW says. Other debris and hazardous waste has also been removed.

More spill mitigation work will be ongoing, officials say. Crews will also continue to stabilize the vessel and the safety zone around the Aurora remains in place.

Before being moored near Stockton, the Aurora had a storied past that included an appearance in a James Bond film. The Aurora was also the inspiration for the 1970s TV show "The Love Boat."