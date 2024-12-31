Suspect shot, killed by deputies near Vineyard area of Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO — A suspect armed with a knife has died after being shot by a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy, authorities said Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said, around 11:20 p.m., deputies were called to Wild Lilac Circle near the Vinyard area to help firefighters with a reportedly combative person.

There, deputies were met with the person in the doorway of a home. This is where deputies say they saw him armed with a knife.

Deputies shot the suspect with a less lethal round when he allegedly charged at them, but the weapon had no effect. One deputy then fell to the ground while trying to back away from the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

With the suspect continuing toward the deputy, the sheriff's office said that deputy on the ground shot and killed the suspect.

No sheriff's deputies were injured in the shooting.

The name of the suspect has not been released.