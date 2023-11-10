Multiple quakes at Mendocino Triple Junction rattle North Coast

EUREKA -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California about 7:15 p.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The undersea quake hit 28 miles west-northwest of Petrolia at a depth of about 11 miles, the geological survey said.

It was followed about a half hour later by a magnitude 3.0 aftershock. Then, about 15 minutes later, another magnitude 4.1 quake struck farther west, about 100 miles offshore from Ferndale.

There were early reports that the first quake could be felt in Mendocino and Sonoma counties.