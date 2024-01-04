Officials warn flyers posted around Tahoe are spreading misinformation about bears

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Concerning flyers popping up around the Lake Tahoe area have prompted a warning from wildlife officials: Don't feed the bears.

The U.S. Forest Service's Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit said on Thursday that they've learned about flyers being posted in the basin that are telling people to give bears access to garbage since "they need it to survive."

Wildlife officials noted that this claim is just not true.

"This is blatantly false and extremely harmful misinformation that is detrimental for Tahoe bears," the U.S. Forest Service wrote.

Officials warn that intentionally feeding bears conditions the animals to associate humans with food – setting up more potential run-ins.

"It's not possible for communities in bear country to coexist with bears unless people respect boundaries with bears and all wildlife," officials wrote.

Residents and visitors to bear country are urged to properly dispose of and secure garbage and other items that could possibly attract wildlife.