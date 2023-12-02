Officials seek help from public in identifying 2022 crash victim

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento County Coroner's Office officials are requesting help from the public in identifying a man who was killed in a hit and run incident in 2022.

The unidentified man is estimated to be between 40 and 60 years of age, with a height of 5'3" and weight of 129 pounds. He is described as having short gray hair, brown eyes, and no tattoos or prominent scarring.

The incident happened on September 27, 2022, the coroner's office says. On that day CHP officers reported a hit and run accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on southbound Howe Avenue just north of Cottage Way. The deceased man's death was ruled an accident, with the cause of death being multiple blunt force injuries. At the scene officers discovered a bag containing a pair of boots, but did not find identifying materials on the victim.

Anyone with information that can identify the decedent is urged to contact the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.