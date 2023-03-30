Officials investigate a death on a high school campus in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST -- Lindhurst High School is closed on Thursday, according to the school's website.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said that they received a call at almost 7 a.m. and confirmed that the closure is due to a death on campus that is being investigated as a suicide.
It is yet to be confirmed whether the person who died was a student at the school or not.
This is a developing story.
