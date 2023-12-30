Watch CBS News
Officers searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in Oroville

OROVILLE - Officers are searching for a driver who took off after hitting and killing a woman in Oroville Friday night. 

The Oroville Police Department said at about 11:40 p.m., they responded to Feather River Cinemas, located at 2690 Feather River Blvd., for a report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. 

At the scene, a woman was found unconscious and lying in the west shoulder of the road. She died at the scene. 

Officers were able to find damaged vehicle parts and believe a silver-colored vehicle struck the woman before taking off. 

Investigators believe the incident happened between 11:20 p.m. and 11:35 p.m.

They released a video of the suspected driver taking off from the scene. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oroville Police Department. 

First published on December 30, 2023 / 8:58 PM PST

