Officers search for suspect in hit-and-run in Placer County

AUBURN - Officials are asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run northeast of Auburn on Wednesday morning.

The CHP said the collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. on Christian Valley Road at Dry Creek Road. This is near Tutor Totter Pre-School and Christian Valley Park.

A mom and her daughter were stopped on Christian Valley Road when they were hit by a GMC Denali truck with paper plates, the CHP said.

The CHP is asking for help locating a driving a silver GMC, who is a suspect in a hit-and-run on Feb. 21. CHP Auburn

Officers said the front left side may have damage.

They are asking the community for surveillance video around the area or to contact them at (916) 663-3344 with any information.