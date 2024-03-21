Watch CBS News
Local News

Officers arrest driver who fled traffic stop, crashed in Vacaville

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

VACAVILLE — A driver who sped away from an attempted traffic stop in Vacaville was arrested after crashing into two other vehicles and trying to flee again, police said Thursday.

Officers tried pilling the driver over just before 5:30 p.m. at Nut Tree and Elmira Roads, the Vacaville Police Department said.

The driver took off at a high rate of speed and continued recklessly, police said, forcing the officers to stop pursuing.

Minutes later, the department was notified that the same driver had crashed into two other vehicles along northbound Leisure Town Road near Poplar Road.

The suspect tried to run away and even attempted to enter other civilian vehicles, police said. He was arrested a short time later.

Two people suffered minor injuries from the initial crash.

Vacaville police said officers recovered a loaded magazine but no firearm.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 9:02 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.