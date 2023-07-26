Watch CBS News
Officer rescues turtle that wandered away from UC Davis Arboretum

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

DAVIS – A turtle that wandered away from the UC Davis Arboretum is back home after getting a lift from a friendly neighborhood police officer.

Davis police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Officer J. Davis was recently on foot patrol in Downtown Davis when someone alerted him about the apparently lost animal getting a little too close to the road.

Officer Davis soon found the red-eared slider sauntering down C Street from 3rd Street.

The officer grabbed the reptile, gave it the nickname "Davis Jr.," and then took it back to the Arboretum area nearby.

While not native to the area, red-eared sliders can often be found at the Arboretum. California only has one native freshwater turtle according to UC Davis, the Western Pond Turtle.  

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

