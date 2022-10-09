Watch CBS News
Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation

CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."

While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.

Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. 

They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 4:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

