Officer hospitalized after crashing during chase in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police officer was taken to an area hospital after crashing during a chase Wednesday night.
The pursuit occurred at around 10 p.m. in the area of Howe Avenue and College Town Drive, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash scene was just a bit north at Howe and University Avenue. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The officer was transported as a precaution for a complaint of pain.
No further details were available on the chase or the suspect that was being chased.
