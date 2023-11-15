Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer hospitalized after crashing during chase in Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento police officer was taken to an area hospital after crashing during a chase Wednesday night.

The pursuit occurred at around 10 p.m. in the area of Howe Avenue and College Town Drive, the Sacramento Police Department said. The crash scene was just a bit north at Howe and University Avenue. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The officer was transported as a precaution for a complaint of pain.

No further details were available on the chase or the suspect that was being chased.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 11:08 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.