Off-duty Sacramento police officer found dead on Rocklin street

By Cecilio Padilla

ROCKLIN – The man who was found dead on a Rocklin street early Thursday morning was an off-duty Sacramento police officer, the department has revealed.

Rocklin police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive person lying near the intersection of University Avenue and Larkspur Drive just after 6 a.m. Fire personnel pronounced him dead, and Rocklin police said initial signs pointed to nothing suspicious.

Later on Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that the man found dead was Officer Daniel Bartlett.

Sacramento police noted that Bartlett was off-duty at the time.

Unexpected passing of Off-Duty Sacramento Police Officer Just after 6 am, The Rocklin Police Department responded to...

Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Thursday, May 9, 2024

"Daniel was a kind individual, friend, and officer who exemplified the values of this organization," said Chief Katherine Lester in a statement.

Bartlett had been with the Sacramento Police Department for over four years and was assigned to south area patrol.

The 30-year-old leaves a wife and young child behind.

No exact cause of death has been determined yet. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 12:49 PM PDT

