Oakland Zoo euthanizes bear found gravely ill in South Lake Tahoe

OAKLAND — Despite life-saving efforts, the Oakland Zoo made the decision to euthanize a bear cub who was found on the brink of death in South Lake Tahoe earlier this month.

The zoo announced Monday that the bear's multiple medical issues had continued to progress despite intensive treatment over the 10 days.

Nixon was an 8-month-old black bear cub who weighed just 28 pounds when he was located wandering near a Tahoe store. Black bear cubs at his age usually tip the scales at 75-100 pounds.

Oakland Zoo

The Oakland Zoo said Nixon arrived at their facility with a host of health issues including a fungal infection that covered his entire body, pneumonia, a fractured front limb and a dislocated wrist.

Zoo officials said further examination indicated Nixion lived with a significant immunosuppressive disorder which would have meant serious, life-long health complications. The skin infection complicated their attempts to treat Nixon's pneumonia and the infected bone in his left paw. As time went on, it became clearer that the paw would likely have to be amputated.

Nixon was euthanized Monday afternoon.

"Although it was the most humane choice to end Nixon's suffering, these decisions are never made without immense thought, consideration, and compassion," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post Monday evening. "We all fell in love with Nixon and his undeniable spirit...and wanted nothing more than his full recovery and a good quality of life, which was just not possible."