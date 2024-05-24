2 wounded, 2 detained in shooting at Oakland's Skyline High graduation

Oakland police investigate shooting at Skyline High's graduation that injured 2 Oakland police investigate shooting at Skyline High's graduation that injured 2 02:05

The graduation ceremony at Skyline High School in Oakland was marred by a shooting Thursday evening that left two adults wounded and two people detained, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the school at about 7:42 p.m., said Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt.

Oakland Police Lt. Robert Trevino told reporters officers found two adults -- a male and a female -- with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, Trevino said.

There were reports from the Oakland Fire Department that a third victim had self transported to an area hospital, but police did not corroborate that detail.

Police respond to shooting at Skyline High School KPIX

The shooting occurred at the school located in the Oakland Hills at 12250 Skyline Blvd., he said.

Oakland police said in a statement that two people were detained. No information has been provided regarding the detained individuals.

Witnesses who were at the event told KPIX they heard gunshots just as the ceremony was wrapping up. Trevino said it appeared multiple shots were fired.

"Just walking around, you know, taking pictures and out of nowhere all you heard was pop, pop, pop!" said one teenager who was in attendance.

"It's a graduation at Skyline. It should be a good day, you know? And then the next thing you know, we hear gunshots. I mean, I thought it was fireworks at first, but it was gunshots. I saw people start running," said another teen. "At first, I didn't think too much of it, but then I ran with the people."

Trevino said detectives are looking into reports that there was some sort of dispute that led to the shooting but it appeared to be an isolated incident.

According to an Oakland information officer, the scene was cleared as of 10 p.m. but there was still a heavy police presence at the school.

The investigation is in its early stages, the Oakland police spokesman said.