Update: Police shooting kills 1 near Oakland City Hall

A police shooting killed one person near Oakland City Hall early Tuesday morning.

Multiple police vehicles and officers surrounded the area surrounding Frank Ogawa Plaza in the vicinity of 16th Street and San Pablo Avenue beginning at about 4:15 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Officer Kim Armstead said officers responded just before 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Frank Ogawa Plaza and found a person who had been shot by an Oakland police officer.

OPD, @AlamedaCountyDA, and the Community Police Review Agency are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/icU0fuMhgL — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 7, 2023

The officer was not injured in the incident, Armstead said. Investigators from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office were reviewing the incident as was the Community Police Review Agency. The unidentified officer was placed on administrative leave.

Police did not immediately provide additional details about the shooting.

One local business owner who went by the name Rami said he appreciated the police response.

"Roped off, several cop cars. Uh, it's not uncommon to see whenever there's a crime," said Rami. "Their quick response is also not uncommon. You know, people think that they take forever to kind of come out on calls. I've only had the opposite experience. I can't thank the police enough. I think their presence does make a difference."

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.