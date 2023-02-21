Oakdale woman, 31, killed in rollover crash off River Road

STANISLAUS COUNTY – An Oakdale woman was killed in a crash in rural Stanislaus County Monday night, California Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened a little after 8 p.m. near River Road and Sawyer Avenue, west of Oakdale.

First responders found that a van had crashed onto its side and was blocking the eastbound lane. The 31-year-old woman was found under the van, officers say; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe whoever was driving the van appears to have missed a bend in the road and crashed off the south road edge. The woman was then ejected as the van overturned.

CHP says a pedestrian, Oakdale resident Brad Scoville, was also found near the crash scene. Officers discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest and he was taken into custody. However, CHP noted that it's unclear if Scoville is connected to the crash.

Investigators are still trying to figure out if the woman killed was either the driver or a passenger in the van. Her name has not been released.