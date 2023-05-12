Watch CBS News
Oakdale police on the search for suspects involved in a burglary

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

OAKDALE -- Oakdale Police Department is looking for several suspects who are involved in a burglary. 

The burglary took place at ConAgra Foods on South Yosemite Avenue, and the suspects were seen stealing a wallet from a vehicle in the ConAgra parking lot. 

They then used the stolen cards at Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot, before driving away in a blue truck, which was captured by surveillance video. 

oakdale-pd-searching-for-burglary-suspects-4-oakdale-pd.jpg

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle to contact either Detective Falconi at (209) 605-3519 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463. 

First published on May 12, 2023 / 7:20 AM

