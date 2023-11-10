California cheer team's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade trip back on after coach embezzlement fiasco

OAKDALE — After their coach was charged with stealing money raised for a once-in-a-lifetime performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a San Joaquin Valley cheer team has received a lifeline to ensure they can still make the trip.

In October, we learned that Oakdale Inferno cheer coach Samantha Silva was facing grand theft and embezzlement charges for allegedly taking her own team's fundraising money that was raised through social media posts asking people to support the girls with a donation by calling her.

Oakdale Inferno said in a statement posted to their website that the team, Firestorm Elite, was working tirelessly for eight months, until their money was gone, to reach their goal of $60,000 to make the trip a reality.

"We are shattered that our coach and leader of our Inferno family has embezzled money from our cheer kids. There are simply no words to describe what the past few weeks have been like," the team's statement read.

Silva was arrested at her home in Escalon, west of Oakdale, last month. The Escalon police chief told CBS Sacramento that Silva admitted to using the stolen money to cover her own living expenses, including her rent and car payment.

Recently, parents and grandparents made private loans to help Firestorm Elite make necessary payments to ensure the team could make the trip to New York City and perform in the parade this Thanksgiving.

The team's statement read, in part:

"We want to thank our Oakdale Community, friends, and family for the outpouring of love and support during this trying time. Your kind words, heartfelt hugs, and collective support mean more than you will ever know."

The team said a fundraiser was set up by community members to help repay those loans and to help "recover from this financial devastation."