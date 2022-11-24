Nutcracker Reimagined: Local dancers bring new twist to holiday classic

FOLSOM — When you think of holiday traditions, going to see The Nutcracker may be on your list. Some local dancers are taking the classic Christmas tale and giving it a new twist.

It's a holiday classic reimagined. Instead of a wooden nutcracker coming to life, it's the king of rock 'n' roll. And put away the pointe shoes, the toy soldiers at Folsom Lake College dance hip hop.

Folsom Lake College's dance company, Mosaic, is taking center stage on December 1. Dancers will take the audience through a 1950s twist of Clara's journey on Christmas Eve. Many of the dances are students' visions come to life.

"They choreographed a lot of the numbers you'll see," said Julia Schoenwandt, creative director. "And they're amazing choreographers and dancers and performers, and we definitely have a dynamic group."

As their name reveals, these performers are a mosaic — different shapes, sizes, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds, all with a shared passion for dance.

"Our Mosaic Dance Company is really what drives this Nutcracker Reimagined, so it's diverse, it's multicultural and we're really proud of the product," said Debi Worth, the chair of the college dance department.

Nutcracker Reimagined is a chance to usher in the holiday season with some Christmas magic and a bit of pizzazz. The show will debut at 6 p.m. next Thursday at the Harris Center.

To find tickets, you can head to the Harris Center's website and secure your seat.