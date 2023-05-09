Nurses and healthcare professionals rally at the State Capitol to fix the shortage crisis

SACRAMENTO -- Hundreds of nurses and healthcare professionals are expected to rally at the State Capitol on Tuesday in hopes of fixing what they are calling a "nursing shortage crisis".

They are calling for investment and legislative remedies to what is ailing the nursing industry.

More than 500 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) are holding a rally on the Capitol Mall and then making personal visits to elected representatives, where they will call for urgent intervention to save nursing in the state.

One million nurses will be eligible to retire in the next 10 to 15 years and one-quarter of nurses from the millennial generation are actively looking for other jobs. This comes as 80,000 applicants were turned away by nursing schools.

Nurses are asking the Governor and Legislature to invest half a billion dollars in the next five years to double the capacity of graduating new nurses at 77 community colleges.

They are also asking to pass Assembly Bill 1695 to open the nursing pipeline by creating a high school-level Nursing 101 course with automatic admission toward an Associate Degree in Nursing at the nearest community college.

There is also a call to pass Assembly Bill 1063 to bring transparency, accountability, and RN input into the Department of Public Health's enforcement of nurse staffing ratios.

The rally kicks off on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.