Northern California Sierra set for big ski weekend following monster snowstorm

SODA SPRINGS — A busy ski weekend is on tap in the Northern California Sierra Nevada after a recent monster storm brought several feet of fresh snow.

All Lake Tahoe ski resorts will be open after a blizzard took out the entirety of last weekend. One resort, Sugar Bowl, even announced that they would be open until April 28, three weeks past their originally planned closure for the season.

The general vibe among locals on Friday was to get in a beautiful day before the crowds came en masse on Saturday and Sunday. But after a few days of good snow, they're fine with sharing the wealth now.

It was all smiles in the Boreal Mountain resort parking lot.

"It's a great day," Gus Marantos said Friday. "Everything softened up. Park's ripping."

Marantos and Tanner Caton are locals of the area and were catching some laps before the crowds arrive.

"Everything's going to be busy but it's OK, " Caton said. "No big deal."

The two managed to find some leftover powder as winds blew most of the good stuff off the mountains.

"It gets tracked pretty quick – the main runs and stuff," Marantos said. "It's a small mountain here at Boreal, but you can find stuff if you know what you're doing."

On the other side of the pass at Alpine Meadows, a lift closure kept the crowds away. While those who were at Palisades said the conditions were great.

"Wolverine Bowl is good and Tower 16 at Palisades is really nice," Adrian Randal said.

After all, when it's a bluebird day with good snow, everyone is in a good mood.