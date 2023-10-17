Northern California school principal accused of criminal charges involving a minor

POLLOCK PINES - A Pollock Pines man who works as a school principal in El Dorado County has been arrested on cybercrime charges.

According to the El Dorado County DA's office, Boyd Holler, the principal of Pioneer Union School in Somerset, has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor and contacting a minor to engage in lewd behavior.

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office says it is in the process of filing charges.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office at https://www.eldoradoda.com/pioneerschool/.

This is an ongoing investigation.