Northern California school employee accused of soliciting minors

ANTELOPE — A school employee in the Northern California city of Antelope was arrested on accusations of soliciting minors, police said Monday.

The Roseville Police Department said this week that their officers arrested 37-year-old Christopher Beaber, a warehouse worker with the Center Joint Unified School District in the neighboring town of Antelope. Beaber has since been booked into the Placer County Jail.

Center Joint Unified has schools in both Antelope and Roseville.

Scott A. Loehr, district superintendent, said Beaber's arrest came during a sting operation by police focused on individuals accused of illicit communications with minors.

Loehr said Beaber was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Additionally, a second non-classroom employee was placed on leave as a precautionary measure.

"We are collaborating closely with the Roseville Police Department to ensure a comprehensive investigation and will implement all required actions to preserve a safe learning environment for our students," Loehr said in a statement.