Northern California driving instructor gives advice to avoid spinouts as rain, snow pummels region

SACRAMENTO – As snow and rain spread across the Northern California region, the wet weather is causing spinouts and close calls on the roadways.

"Being on the road, it's like you're playing a game," said Gabriel Garcia who lives in Fairfield. "You try to drive safe but it depends on the other people driving around you."

CBS13 went to Bond Driving School in Sacramento to learn more about how to drive safely in rainy or snowy conditions.

"This is asphalt right here and so that oil comes up and this is really slippery," said the owner of Bond Driving School Henning Mortensen.

He said the oil on asphalt is most slippery 30 minutes after it starts raining and could cause your car to hydroplane or glide on the wet road.

Mortensen said there are three things you should do before hitting the road in the snow or rain: check your tires to make sure they have good tread, check that your windshield wipers are working properly and that you have functioning lights.

He took CBS13 behind the wheel to demonstrate what happens when you go too fast and hit the brakes hard.

"So, if we were in a rainy situation now and there was water over here, your vehicle would start skipping forward," said Mortensen.

So, what do you do if you feel yourself starting to slip or drift? You counter steer, but that term can be confusing. It basically means you turn your wheel in the direction you are drifting to avoid a fishtail or spinout.

"If you turn with the skid, you will spin around," said Mortensen.

Even when the rain or snow is not coming down, you should still avoid all puddles and potholes.

"There can be debris in the standing water," said Mortensen. "It can hurt your tires, your axles, your engine."

He also advises drivers to drive at least five to ten miles per hour slower than the speed limit because it is better to get to your destination late than not at all.

Mortensen also said to always be looking at the righthand side of the road during heavy rain or snow, so you know where the edge of the road is and cannot always see the center of the road.

When you have your windshield wipers on, do not forget to also have on your lights, and when it comes to fog, low-visibility means using your low-beam lights.

Mortensen also reminds people to have proper chains in the snow, and if you get stranded do not get out of your car, instead wait for help.