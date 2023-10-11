Northern California man poses as buyer to get stolen tools back; suspected thief arrested

PLACER COUNTY - A Placer County man whose tools were stolen was able to get them back using a little social media sleuthing and help from law enforcement.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, over the weekend, a local man found that some tools were taken from his job site. He told the sheriff's office that he then logged onto social media and found some of the tools being offered for sale. Posing as a buyer, he reached out to the seller and arranged a meeting, but before doing that, contacted the sheriff's office to announce his plan.

Deputies arrived at the location at the suspect and victim's agreed-upon time and detained the suspect, who, they say, had the man's tools. Through their preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office determined that the suspect had stolen the man's tools, they say.

Deputies then searched the suspect and found that he was in possession of cocaine. A search of the man's vehicle turned up around $10,000 in stolen goods believed to be stolen, including drills, saws, and nail guns.

The suspect is 31-year-old Brandon Bridges of Rocklin. He was arrested on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance.