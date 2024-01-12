Northern California high school's restroom restrictions draw backlash

MARYSVILLE — A new restroom policy is not sitting well with some teachers and students at a Northern California high school.

Safety concerns in bathrooms at Marysville High School are prompting the school to lock them up altogether.

"This policy isn't something that we just made up. This is a response to concern from students that came to our town hall meeting for all of our kids," said Bryan Williams, the assistant superintendent of administrative services at the Marysville Joint Unified School District.

Under the new rules, if a student needs to use the restroom during class, they have to first get a pass from their teacher. Then, they take that pass and trade it in at the main office for a bathroom pass and are then escorted to the restroom by school security.

Once the student is finished, they return to the school office, swap back their pass for the teacher's pass and return to class. Some students say they're not too happy with the new policy.

"My opinion on the bathroom policy is it takes up way too much of our class time, and as someone who feels unsafe in the bathrooms, it hasn't changed the fact that I feel unsafe," one student told CBS13.

"This entire problem stems from a group of students who are acting up right? But they're not getting punished for it," another student said. "But instead, what they're doing is implementing this bathroom policy to cover up for it."

Some suggestions I heard from staff are having more security on campus to catch troublemakers and harder discipline on students that cause disruption.