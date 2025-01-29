Northern California firefighter hurt while battling Palisades Fire is thankful for support

TWAIN HARTE — On January 16, Captain Greg Baker of the Mi Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District suffered a broken back after a fall when he was fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County.

Baker fell roughly eight feet from an outcropping while he was helping his crew remove a section of hose, something that he had done a number of times before the ground gave way.

"As I was falling, it was surreal. I couldn't imagine that this was actually happening to me at that time," Baker recalled. "I've seen so many other accidents, but just never been me."

He said there was nothing he could do to mitigate his back breaking the brunt of his fall. While he has full movement back of his arms and legs, there was a time when he wondered if his injuries would leave him paralyzed.

"It was difficult to process, and for a time there, I wasn't able to move my legs or feel my feet," Baker said. "So that started to go through my head thinking 'am I paralyzed? I'm never going to be able to do this job anymore.' "

Baker was hospitalized in Southern California for days before doctors could stabilize him enough to transport him back to Northern California. He is a firefighter on a volunteer basis and is now unable to do his regular day job while he is recovering.

His family is fundraising to help him get back on his feet.

"I just want to thank everybody for the well wishes and the thoughts and the prayers," Baker said. "It's been amazing for my spirit and my drive to continue. I'm hearing from everyone and anyone."

Baker thinks it will be weeks before he is stable enough to begin the next phase of his recovery process. He is recovering from his home and says he is thankful for the support during this time.