Northern California couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

LINCOLN — A lot has changed since 1948 when a quart of milk was 23 cents and a stamp was only 3 cents. However, one thing that has stayed consistent over the past 75 years is one local couple's love story.

Meet Billie June and Ronald Vanderbeek. On October 16, these love birds will celebrate 75 years of marriage.

Now 91 and 94 years old, they were just teenagers when they met.

"I was 16 and he was 19," Billie said.

"I wasn't too hot on her dad because he wasn't too hot on me," Ronald said through laughter.

Ronald had to bargain with Billie's dad to take her out.

"He said, 'If I let you date my daughter on Friday,' because he didn't want to," Ronald said, "then you got to go to church with me on Sunday."

And so he did.

After knowing each other for just a year – and in between boot camp for the Marine Corps -- the couple were married in a chapel in downtown Sacramento.

The chapel is no longer there, but Billie still has her wedding dress and garter – now more than seven decades old.

Ronald would go on to own many businesses and was the co-founder of the original Roseville Auto Mall.

"I grew up with the love of two things: cars and women," Ronald said with a laugh.

Humor aside, they both agree that their long-lasting love is a testament to their faith.

"The good Lord has helped us all these years," Billie said.

Of course, we had to know: what's the secret to being married for 75 years? Well, it depends on who you ask.

"We've had a great life," Billie said. "We've had ups and downs, but we always get out of the downs."

"Two words: yes, dear," Ronald said.

The couple has two kids, four grandkids, six great-grandkids and two great-great-granddaughters.

"They're just a huge inspiration to our whole family," granddaughter Candice Andrews said.

Billie and Ron are proof that ever-lasting love does exist.

They have also traveled the world together, going on 39 cruises.

Their family is throwing them a big anniversary party on Sunday to celebrate their 75 years of marriage.