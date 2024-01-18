Northern California county tops Moneygeek's homebuying unaffordable list

PLACER COUNTY - A new list finds several counties in the Northern California area that recently became part of the unaffordable list when it comes to buying a home.

Placer County took the number one spot, but other local counties made the list as well.

"I've been looking for a home for it's just been over a year now maybe, maybe a year and a half," said Danielle Quinton.

It's no secret that finding your dream home right now is a nightmare.

"Just monitoring home prices, and trying to find the best one," Quinton said.

Quinton, from Fair Oaks, feels the same as everybody else, looking to purchase a brand new home.

Her target? Roseville in Placer County, which just placed first on a list of counties across the country where homeownership has recently become unaffordable.

"It has been difficult because the market has been going kinda up and down and I really haven't been able to find the right one in an already built home, so that's why I'm looking for new homes right now," Quinton said.

Personal finance site Moneygeek analyzed home prices in metro areas across the U.S. between 2021 and 2023, which revealed 57 counties where the housing market is no longer affordable.

Placer County came in first with a median home price of $740,000.

So, who else made the list in our area?

San Joaquin County placed fourth, where it will cost you on average $553,000 for a home.

Solano County came in sixth, where homes are going for $633,000.

And Sacramento County came in at number 11, with a median home price of $550,000.

Realtor expert Suneet Agarwal explains the reason behind why being a homeowner is a far reach in certain areas.

"Inventory is still tight," Agarwal said. "We have not built enough homes to maintain the amount of houses that need to be built for people like, I don't know the stat offhand, but we're short by like thousands of houses."

Agarwal also said people waiting till the springtime to buy a home is a big mistake.

Agarwal said other things that help, like having a good agent with access to a big network and having good credit.