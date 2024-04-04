Northbound I-5 lanes blocked in Sacramento County after big rig crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are blocked in Sacramento County due to a jackknifed big rig late Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the crash happened at the Mokelumne River Bridge and traffic is being diverted at Thornton Road and Peltier Road.

Caltrans is en route to assess damage to the bridge. The CHP said minor injuries have been reported.

It's unknown when the lanes will reopen. Traffic can be seen backed up at Twin Cities Road.