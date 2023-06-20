2 killed in North Sacramento shooting; police say public not at risk

Shooting investigation in North Sacramento Shooting investigation in North Sacramento 01:27

SACRAMENTO – Police in Sacramento are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in North Sacramento on Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Main Avenue and Kelton Way.

Sacramento police confirmed they are investigating a shooting at the scene. It was later confirmed that two people were dead.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released, but police say the public is not at risk.

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

Updates to follow.