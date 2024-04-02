Watch CBS News
North Sacramento shooting leaves 1 injured

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday evening in north Sacramento.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., a victim arrived at an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers later located a scene at Expo Parkway and Tribute Road and were processing the area for evidence.

Sacramento police said the victim was stable at last check.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. No details were available on a suspect or suspects.

