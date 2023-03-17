North Sacramento neighbors ask USPS to help stop string of mailbox break-ins

SACRAMENTO -- A string of mail theft has some North Sacramento neighbors living in fear; worried about identity theft, stolen bank account information and the fact that the thieves just keep coming back.

"I've just been adamant about checking it every single day," said neighbor Diana Castro at her mailbox.

PHOTO: Annette Wells

The stolen mail representing a stolen sense of security.

"We never leave anything overnight, you know," said Manuel Ruedas.

Neighbor Annette Wells called CBS13 Thursday morning when she found her cluster mailbox left wide open, each slot exposed. Her own box was left without important mail, and she says it is not the first time.

"I've been told by our mailman as of Monday we've been hit two to three times a week since the beginning of February," said Wells. "He tells me they are filing complaints as they are told to do, but yet nothing is being done, the box is not being secured in any way."

In fact, it's something Wells says has been happening for years, but more frequently as of late.

"it's pretty obvious sometimes they are mangled, sometimes they are open," said Ruedas.

Thieves have made off with social security cards, bank account numbers, sensitive information that has neighbors worried about not just what's taken, but what's next.

"All of our end of the year tax information should be coming, credit cards, all this online shopping, it's open game," said Wells.

United States Postal Inspectors (USPIS) investigate these crimes. CBS13 asked the agency, what should neighbors do if they find their mail stolen?

They said first, report it to USPIS online or by calling 1-877-876-2455.

Also, file a report with local police and call 911 if you see mail theft in progress.

"The post office is not even notifying us when these things are happening," said Wells. "So we don't even know all that has been taken."

Neighbors are asking for an upgrade to the cluster mailboxes they think are outdated and a target.

"I've seen vending machines more secured with metal bars, steel bars," said Ruedas.

"They promised us these were stronger than a brinks truck, well, no," said Wells.

USPS officials did not confirm to CBS13 by deadline Thursday evening whether they have an ongoing investigation into this particular string of thefts, or how many reports have been filed.

In the meantime, they encourage anyone impacted to continue reporting it and consider signing up for informed delivery. That is a free service where USPS sends a picture of every piece of mail headed your way, so you know what's coming - but more importantly - what never makes it to you.

Stealing mail is a federal crime, as USPS is a federal agency, but it is only a misdemeanor under California law. However, using the personal information from stolen mail is identity theft, which can be a felony charge.

The neighbors in North Sacramento say after dealing with having their mail stolen for years, punishments should be harsher as whoever is responsible for running off with their mail remains on the run.