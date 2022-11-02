Sacramento County leaders eye North Highlands warehouse as future living community for homeless

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Could an empty warehouse on Watt Avenue help solve Sacramento's growing homeless crisis? County supervisors think so. They shelled out $23 million to buy the building they want to transform into a "safe stay community."

The property at 4837 Watt Avenue sits on a total of more than 13 acres, complete with a 130,000 square foot warehouse and approximately 9 acres of enclosed parking.

One day it could house several hundred homeless community members.

The push for more beds comes as the county estimates nearly 10,000 people are unhoused, living on Sacramento County streets on any given night.

"The magnitude of this crisis demands that we try things like this," said Rich Desmond, a Sacramento County supervisor.

It's not meant to be an overnight shelter with cots lined up in rows in a massive room.

Instead, the building will have private rooms, security, storage space for belongings, animal kennels for pets and enclosed parking for vehicles or RVs. The goal is to create a community where the unhoused can stay for around three to six months at a time.

"People will have their own space which provides a level of dignity, a level of privacy which is important," Desmond told CBS13. "The idea is to get people to come in voluntarily and stay long enough so they can get back on their feet."

The vision goes well beyond housing for Emily Halcon, Sacramento's director of homeless initiatives.

"Most importantly, there will be an on-site, 24/7 provider with deep experience in addressing the needs of folks experiencing homelessness. Whether that be behavioral health crisis, substance abuse issues, or case management and navigation into housing," Halcon said at a Tuesday night community meeting on the topic.

North Highlands neighbors expressed frustration at the meeting during a public comment period, some feel they are taking on too much of the county's homeless crisis.

"I just feel like we are kind of becoming a dumping grounds here. Where is the innovation, where is the growth in North Highlands?" asked one neighbor.

Another said, "I don't want to be mean or anything and I feel sorry for them myself, but how many of these people actually want help?"

Jhason Wint represents business owners along the Watt Avenue corridor, who also have concerns.

"The safety, the security, the cleanliness of the district," said Wint, executive director of the property business improvement district.

He says finding a solution should involve the entire community.

"If we can take away the 'me and I' and go into 'we and us' that is where it starts for me, honestly," said Wint.

CBS13 asked county supervisors why they paid $23 million dollars for the warehouse building when it was independently appraised at around $16 million.

Desmond said, based on other buyers being interested, the unpredictability of the real estate market and the true need for this space, the board of supervisors is confident in the decision to spend the $23 million.

The hope is the warehouse will be open, at least in part, to house some people by next summer.