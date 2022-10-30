North Highlands vendors remembers two years after they were hit-and-killed

Community comes together as one year passes since death of vendor sisters

Community comes together as one year passes since death of vendor sisters

Community comes together as one year passes since death of vendor sisters

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Saturday marked one year since two sisters were hit and killed in North Highlands.

"Sheila was like little sticks of dynamite, and here is Ethal, her little sidekick. And they were never separated. Not one day, not one minute," said sister-in-law Kristine.

Ethal Riley and Sheila Berry were well-known in the area after setting up a tent for years and selling sports memorabilia at the corner of Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue.

But last October, an 18-year-old driver tried to beat the light, lost control of her car, and slid right into them and their street vendor tent, killing them.

We talked with Kristine right after it happened, and she urged drivers to slow down. A year later, she's still making that plea.

"They'll always be remembered. Always. They were so good. They would give you the shirt off their back," said Kristine.

Now, she's holding a memorial in the same area as a reminder for drivers to be careful.

"They were so sweet; they were so funny. They were the light of the family, and now, we try to make the best of every day," said Kristine.

Kristine is still hoping for speed bumps in the area, but she's urging drivers to slow down and stop trying to beat the light.

She says even during the memorial; she continued hearing drivers come to screeching stops at the red light.