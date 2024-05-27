Homicide investigation underway at North Highlands business park after man shot, killed

Man shot and killed in North Highlands

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A homicide investigation is underway in Sacramento County after a shooting left a man dead early Monday morning.

The scene is along the 3300 block of Myrtle Avenue in North Highlands.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol officers initially responded to the scene to investigate.

Scene of the investigation. CBS13

Officers started life-saving measures, but the sheriff's office says the man was soon pronounced dead.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but investigators noted that the location is suspicious because where the man was found is off the beaten path and was in an area where businesses were closed.

The name of the man who died has not been released at this time.

No suspect information was available.