North Highlands man arrested in connection with burglary identified as Miles Martin, 37

SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a suspected burglar wanted in connection with an incident Friday.

At around 9 p.m., Sacrament police responded to reports of a burglary, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were on the scene and located the suspect's vehicle a short time later, they say. The suspect led police on a pursuit, and eventually ran from the vehicle and into the 2400 block of North Avenue.

At around 10:20 p.m. Friday, police told CBS13 that the suspect had been arrested.

He was identified Saturday by Sacramento police as 37-year-old Miles Martin of North Highlands. He faces charges of burglary and leading officers on a pursuit.