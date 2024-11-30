North Auburn shelter-in-place lifted after arrest of uncooperative suspect

Suspect arrested after not cooperating with deputies in North Auburn

NORTH AUBURN – A shelter-in-place in North Auburn has been lifted after a man who was not cooperating with deputies was arrested hours later, deputies said.

Around 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to Bill Francis Drive for reports that a man was shooting a rifle with a drum magazine.

Deputies located a vehicle with a man inside matching the description of the report, but he did not cooperate with deputies.

The crisis negotiations team and special enforcement team responded.

Deputies said a chemical agent was deployed and the suspect exited the vehicle and ran from deputies.

A K9 was deployed and stopped the suspect around 4:20 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and will be booked into jail for attempting to prevent an officer from performing their job by means of any threat or violence, deputies said.

Crystal Springs Road was issued to shelter in place and Bill Francis Drive was closed.