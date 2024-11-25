Rain and snow return to Central Valley, Sierra. Will Thanksgiving travel be impacted?

After some dry time this weekend, our next storm system has arrived -- bringing more rain and snow to Northern California before Thanksgiving.

This storm system will be different than our last, with the atmospheric river pointed further south delivering more impacts along and south of Highway 50 through Tuesday.

Monday rain forecast

Rain filled in during Monday morning's commute and has become lighter through the afternoon. Scattered showers continue through Monday evening ranging from light rain with steady rain at times.

Rain will continue to fill in across the foothills through Monday evening, with steady rain expected at times.

Monday's storm impacts will be minor across the valley and foothills. Most can expect slick roads across the region and minor flooding in poor drainage areas that have been impacted by last week's storm. Mostly cloudy skies in between showers with highs in the 50s for most.

By Monday night, our attention turns to the south as the atmospheric river makes landfall along the Central Coast. From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., heavier rain moves into the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills.

From Stockton southward, heavy rain will impact overnight and early Tuesday morning drivers along Interstate 5 trying to get to the Grapevine or the Sierra.

Rain stays steady through Tuesday morning across the Central Valley before tapering off by the afternoon.

The rain will offer benefits to the Central Valley in areas that missed out on last week's storm but expect slick roads and minor flooding as the storm moves in.

All areas can expect some scattered showers through Tuesday evening as the storm begins to move east.

The next few days won't be a washout, especially north of Stockton. Expect another 0.10-0.25 inches of rain through Tuesday, with higher amounts toward the Central Valley.

Sierra snow travel impacts

Snow starts around 5,000 to 6,000 feet in elevation on Monday and snow levels rise through the day.

Many areas below 5,000 feet can expect rain, but around 5,500-6,000 feet, a rain/snow mix will be possible. Our heaviest snow arrives Monday night through Tuesday morning.

We are still expecting several feet of snow from Monday through Tuesday, with our highest impacts along and south of Highway 50.

Travel will be impacted through Tuesday night for travelers trying to make it over the passes. Drivers can expect chain controls, delays, and road closures at times. Make sure to check road conditions before you head out on your Thanksgiving trips.

Over the next two days, snow amounts will fluctuate depending on snow levels. Through Wednesday expect 6-24 inches of snow for elevations above 6,000 feet.

Higher amounts will be along and south of Highway 50 with Bear Valley and Kirkwood at the top of the list.

Snowfall amounts will vary as atmospheric rivers are known for higher snow levels thanks to the warm moisture they transport.

Dry, cool Thanksgiving

By Wednesday our storm moves east leaving us dry as we get ready for Thanksgiving.

A ridge of high pressure begins to rebuild over California helping to clear skies and keep us dry through the holiday, putting an end to our active pattern.

On Thanksgiving, highs will be in the 50s-60s across the Valley with 40s and 50s over the foothills. It will be a chilly start to the day with most starting off Thursday in the 30s.

Looking ahead

Expect mostly sunny skies each day through Sunday, with cooler-than-average temperatures.

Our long-range forecast does have the region staying dry past the holiday weekend into the beginning of December. A very strong ridge of high pressure is expected to stick around bringing milder temperatures to the first two weeks of the new month.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team as we watch for any changes during the end of the year.