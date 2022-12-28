NorCal braces for more stormy weather, outages, possible floods

SHELDON – As a winter storm rolls out, more precipitation is on the way later this week.

Gusty winds meant people woke up to lost power Tuesday, but crews worked quickly to restore it within hours.

The moderate rainfall caused traffic to snarl along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove. Just a few miles north, drivers passed standing water on the interstate and a crash clean-up site.

Police had to shut down Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw and Grant Line roads after reporting a phone line toppled over the road.

The whipping wind and moderate rain in the valley are only round one of winter storms heading to drought-stricken Northern California.

The rain is a welcomed sight for people living in Wilton, but it also raises concerns.

"It's either feast or famine, they say," said Nicole Doss, a Wilton resident.

"We need the rain," Phillip Featherston said. "We just need to store it."

People living nearby are in a rush to fortify their homes in fear of torrential rain and rising water levels.

"A lot of people prepare by getting sandbags," Doss said. "Making sure you have some type of defensible space around your house."

At the Sheldon Ace Hardware store, it has been busy the last few days.

"We're seeing a lot of people come in for their sump pumps, their barriers," said a senior lead associate.

A Rancho Cordova man stopped in to buy stakes in hopes of salvaging his young trees after strong winds ripped through overnight.

"They're almost down so I need to do something before they fall out completely," Nii Laryea said.

As homeowners prepare, utility companies remain on standby.

SMUD and Pacific Gas & Electric said they have spent time prepping for the multiple winter storms. On their side was Mother Nature as Tuesday's lull helped crews restore power quickly.